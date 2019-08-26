Trump’s whiplash economic messaging

Yesterday—at a meeting of the Group of Seven countries in Biarritz, France, and amid growing uncertainty about the long-term health of the US economy—a reporter lobbed a question at President Trump: “Do you have any second thoughts on escalating the trade war with China?” Trump, the ghost of a smirk crossing his face, replied, “Yeah. Sure. Why not?” He cut across a follow-up: “Might as well. Might as well.” A second reporter chimed in, to try and clear things up: “You have second thoughts about escalating the war with—” Trump interjected. “I have second thoughts about everything,” he said. Someone chuckled. But Trump now looked serious.

The story broke quickly in the US media. News organizations fired out Trump’s “second thoughts” remark in tweets and push notifications; The Wall Street Journal called it “the first time he has struck a tone of ambivalence on tariffs.” Somewhat less quickly, there was a course correction. Hours later, Stephanie Grisham, the White House press secretary, said reporters “greatly misinterpreted” Trump’s words: “President Trump responded in the affirmative—because he regrets not raising the tariffs higher,” she said. That, The Washington Post’s Josh Dawsey noted, was not the end of the confusion, but one part of the administration’s “full-throated effort to change the story.” In TV interviews, Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, said Trump misheard the question (which is not what Grisham said), while Steven Mnuchin, the Treasury secretary, said Trump “has no second thoughts” (which is literally not what Trump said). Generously, several news organizations said Trump’s comments had been “clarified.”

ICYMI: How conservative media has grown under Trump

When it comes to the economy, yesterday’s mixed messages continued a recent pattern—as Duarte Geraldino, guest host of The Takeaway, put it Friday, “Keeping track of what the president thinks of all this has been like watching a game of ping pong.” Last weekend, as his aides toured the Sunday shows with bullish optimism, Trump told reporters, “I don’t see a recession. I mean, the world is in a recession right now. And… although that’s too big.” (Me neither.) The next day, the Post reported that the president was mulling a payroll tax cut and other stimulus measures. The White House said the report should be ignored—but on Tuesday, Trump appeared to confirm it. On Wednesday, he backed down again; “I’m not looking at a tax cut now,” he said. “We don’t need it, we have a strong economy.” (The same day, he told reporters that the trade war with China was a heavenly mission; “I am the chosen one,” he said, looking upward.) On Thursday, Kudlow said, on Fox Business Network, that the administration is considering tax relief for the middle class and small businesses. On Friday, Trump, in a string of furious tweets, vowed to hike tariffs on Chinese goods from October 1, and “hereby ordered” American companies to stop doing business in China. (Per Vox, the “order” was meaningless.) This morning—following yesterday’s “second thoughts” mess—Trump called Xi Jinping, China’s president, a “great leader” who is keen to cut a deal.

Even by Trump’s erratic standards, it was a whiplash week—fueled, aides say, by the president’s heightened anxiety that an economic downturn could cost him reelection in 2020. How are the markets supposed to keep track of all this? How is the press?

Trying to follow the administration’s economic strategy is hard enough; the president’s baseless claims—in public and in private—that members of the media are conspiring to cause a recession only compounds the difficulty. (Trump has also lashed out at the Democrats, foreign powers, and Jerome Powell, who Trump appointed to chair the Federal Reserve.) Early yesterday morning, the president blamed “the Fake and Disgusting News” for stoking diplomatic tensions, too; he continued to tweet about the media as the day progressed, in between the important business of meeting world leaders and wishing happy birthday to Sean Connery, Regis Philbin, and Vince McMahon. Trump tweeted that “the question I was asked most” by other leaders was “Mr. President, why does the American media hate your Country so much? Why are they rooting for it to fail?”; at the “second thoughts” presser, he told assembled reporters, “You people want a recession coz you think, maybe that’s the way to get Trump out.” This claim, needless to say, is silly. As CNN’s Oliver Darcy noted, “It would be ludicrous for the press to be hoping for a recession, given that the news industry would be hit incredibly hard and scores of jobs would likely be wiped out as a result.”

Sign up for CJR 's daily email

Last night, Trump tweeted again: “In France we are all laughing at how knowingly inaccurate the U.S. reporting of events and conversations at the G-7 is,” he wrote. “These Leaders, and many others, are getting a major case study of Fake News at it’s finest!” It’s worth restating—amid all the market- and poll-watching—that the joke isn’t just on us. Trump’s trade war has already had a real-world economic impact; a recession, if one does come, could hammer ordinary Americans. On The Takeaway, Geraldino asked Andria Smythe, an assistant professor at Howard University, who a recession would hit the worst. “You probably can guess what I’m gonna say,” Smythe replied, “the people who are already worse off.”

Below, more on Trump and the G7:



Other notable stories:

ICYMI: What’s the right way to ask whether someone is gay?



Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Jon Allsop is a freelance journalist. He writes CJR's newsletter The Media Today. Find him on Twitter @Jon_Allsop.