Why Twitter and Facebook treat Bloomberg differently

Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016 used to be the high-water mark (or low-water mark, depending on your perspective) for the aggressive use of social networks in targeting voters. This time around, it’s another billionaire—Mike Bloomberg—who is testing the limits of what is permitted on various platforms, and so far they seem to be treating him very differently. To take just one example, Twitter recently suspended 70 accounts because they each posted identical pro-Bloomberg messages as part of the campaign’s social-media marketing blitz. According to a number of reports, Bloomberg has hired hundreds of social-media “influencers” to post messages about him on various networks, and is paying them $2,500 a month. But while Twitter reacted harshly, Facebook seems untroubled. It says such posts are fine so long as they are labeled as ads.

In one sense, this difference of opinion on the Bloomberg campaign’s digital strategy is tied to the corporate DNA of each company. Historically, Twitter always placed a premium (for better or worse) on making “authentic” communication on its platform as friction-less as possible, although it has muddied those waters somewhat by introducing images, auto-play videos, algorithmic filtering, and advertising. But regardless, from Twitter’s point of view, the posting of dozens or hundreds of identical messages—whatever their content or intention—meets the definition of spam, or what the company calls “platform manipulation.” Twitter’s rules forbid creating multiple accounts to post “duplicative content,” posting identical or similar Tweets or hashtags from multiple accounts operated by a single individual or corporate entity, and “coordinating with or compensating others to engage in artificial engagement or amplification.”

Coordinating with and/or compensating others for generating artificial engagement and amplification, of course, is exactly what the Bloomberg campaign is designed to do. To Twitter, that might look like spam, but to Facebook it just looks like advertising, and therefore the social network is more than happy to facilitate it. In fact, as the Trump campaign discovered in 2016, the company isn’t just happy to have it exist on the platform. If you are important enough and pay Facebook enough, it will embed Facebook staffers inside your campaign and help you do it better. But isn’t that kind of thing what the company calls “coordinated inauthentic behavior?” Apparently not. Facebook says that term is reserved for coordinated campaigns where people pretend to be other people, not campaigns where people pretend to like or admire someone they don’t. That’s just called advertising.

In a way, what Twitter and Facebook’s opposite approaches illustrate is just how muddy the media landscape has become thanks to social networks like theirs, and especially the difference between advertising and non-advertising. This became obvious when Facebook (and to a lesser extent, Twitter and YouTube) was called before Congress to answer for the way that Russian trolls used the platform to distribute misinformation about the 2016 election. The Congressional inquiry focused on ads that were bought and placed on Facebook by various foreign agents, including Russia’s Internet Research Agency—but this focus mostly missed the point of a network like Facebook, which is that in a very real way, everything posted on the service is essentially an ad, or at least can be made to behave like one by paying the company to “boost” the post with its News Feed algorithm.

This confusion even extends to the way Facebook treats “influencer” ads: The company said that it’s fine with them, so long as they are identified clearly as ads. But they won’t be added to the network’s Ad Library, which allows anyone to track who is spending what on political advertising. Why not? Facebook wouldn’t say. Presumably because they are sort of ads, but sort of not ads. Also, these influencer ads can be fact-checked, unless they happen to contain the speech of a politician, in which case they can’t be fact-checked, because of Facebook’s existing policy of not fact-checking political ads. Does all that make sense to you? If so, then you might be in line for a job regulating political advertising at Facebook. If it doesn’t make sense, welcome to the rest of the human race.

Manipulative : Influencer ads aren’t the only ways that Bloomberg is testing the limits of what the social networks allow. His campaign also posted a video clip of him asking during a recent debate whether any of the other candidates had started a business, followed by silence and quizzical looks from Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and several other candidates. The clip was edited, however—there was no long silence after Bloomberg asked the question, and the quizzical looks were taken from elsewhere in the program. Twitter said the video would be labeled as “manipulated” under its new policy, but Facebook said the edited clip was just fine.

Destroying norms : The New York Times wrote that the Bloomberg campaign is "testing the boundaries of what platforms like Twitter and Facebook allow in politics [and] they're having trouble coming up with an answer." Emerson Brooking, a resident fellow at the Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab, which studies disinformation, said that the campaign is "destroying norms that we will never get back," and that it has "revealed the vulnerabilities that still exist in our social media platforms even after major reforms."

Polluting : In an opinion column for The Guardian, Julia Carrie Wong writes that the Bloomberg campaign is "polluting the Internet" with its manipulative social-media tactics. "Mike Bloomberg's campaign has spent the last month unapologetically performing the digital equivalent of dumping buckets of fresh garbage into the trash fire that is internet discourse in 2020, apparently with little or no concern for the toxic side effects," Wong says. "It's a cynical approach, and if left unchecked, it threatens to poison the atmosphere for good."

: In an opinion column for The Guardian, Julia Carrie Wong writes that the Bloomberg campaign is “polluting the Internet” with its manipulative social-media tactics. “Mike Bloomberg’s campaign has spent the last month unapologetically performing the digital equivalent of dumping buckets of fresh garbage into the trash fire that is internet discourse in 2020, apparently with little or no concern for the toxic side effects,” Wong says. “It’s a cynical approach, and if left unchecked, it threatens to poison the atmosphere for good.” Deepfakes: Although Facebook said it had no problem with the Bloomberg video that had been edited to make it look as though his opponents were speechless after his question, the social network has implemented new rules on “deepfakes,” or manipulated videos, after being widely criticized for not taking down a video of Speaker Nancy Pelosi that had been slowed down to make her appear drunk. The new policy says Facebook will not allow video that “has been edited in ways that are not apparent to an average person, and would likely mislead an average person to believe that a subject of the video said words that they did not say.”

