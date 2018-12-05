Things don’t look good for The Weekly Standard. Yesterday, CNN’s Oliver Darcy reported that the conservative magazine may shutter after sparring between its leadership and owners MediaDC, who told the magazine’s editor, Stephen Hayes, that he could court potential buyers, then went back on the pledge. While MediaDC’s parent company wouldn’t be drawn publicly last night, MediaDC’s chairman, Ryan McKibben, has reportedly requested a meeting with Hayes next week. Ominously, Darcy reports, he’s requested that the entire Standard staff be made available immediately afterward.

The Standard has steadfastly opposed the Trump presidency, making it a relative rarity in conservative media circles. Its anti-Trump stance—and stated commitment to fact-driven and nuanced debate—helps explain why CNN’s scoop elicited such widespread concern in the mediasphere. On the right, Noah Rothman, an associate editor at Commentary magazine, tweeted, “This would be a disaster. The Weekly Standard is indispensable.” Further left, Mother Jones CEO Monika Bauerlein called CNN’s story “terrible news.” The Atlantic’s Adam Serwer added, “I’m obviously not the target audience for The Weekly Standard but its output in the Trump era has mostly avoided the bizarre tone of Trumpist sycophancy dominating much of conservative media and losing it would be bad.”

A subtext of much of the commentary is the broader capture of conservative thought by the forces of Trumpism. But that analysis ignores internal political dynamics here. While a source told CNN that MediaDC could shutter the Standard to boost the “pro-Trump” Washington Examiner—another MediaDC property which announced ambitious expansion plans this week—the Examiner is hardly a flamethrower in the Fox News or Breitbart mold. And despite the Standard’s dwindling circulation, unnamed staffers told Vox’s Jane Coaston last night that the magazine’s closure would reflect corporate infighting more than untenable financial pressure (MediaDC, in any case, has deep pockets: its parent company is owned by the billionaire Philip Anschutz). As one source told Coaston, “This isn’t a natural death.”

Within the confines of the conservative movement, however, strident anti-Trump voices are losing relevance—despite the ubiquity of “never Trump” conservative commentators in mainstream newspaper opinion pages and on cable news (Bill Kristol, who co-founded the Standard in 1995, being prominent among them). Most Republicans in Congress have embraced the president, who continues to inspire noisy devotion among the party’s base. As Jim Antle, editor of The American Conservative, told Politico’s Jason Schwartz, “I think, in general, people don’t visit conservative websites and read conservative magazines to read that the president is terrible. So what do you do when your writers and editors have concluded the president is terrible?”

In an insightful survey of the conservative media landscape back in January, The Washington Post’s T.A. Frank wrote that in response to attacks from Trump and his supporters, Hayes retooled the Standard to add more reported content, “less for the purpose of winning debates than to rescue a sense of shared premises.” Frank continued: “Hayes hopes that when a reader of the liberal magazine The Nation or a watcher of MSNBC seeks out an ‘intellectually honest conservative take,’ that person will go to The Weekly Standard.” In an increasingly polarized media climate, that hope may be in vain. But through this approach, the Standard has, increasingly, differentiated itself from the majority of right-wing discourse. If it does fold, it will be a loss.

Keeping the receipts: Last month, the Standard won plaudits for standing up to hard-right Iowa Congressman Steve King , publishing a recording of remarks that appeared to call immigrants “dirt” after King denied reporter Adam Rubenstein’s original story.

The difference 20 months makes: The New York Times ’ s Jim Rutenberg profiled Hayes and the Standard in spring 2017. Back then, owner Anschutz had just given Hayes the go-ahead to expand his operation by a third—scouting for new journalistic talent and hiring editors from The Wall Street Journal and Slate.

Facebook’s conservative partner: Despite the Standard ’s generally good reputation, eyebrows were raised when Facebook invited it into its fact-checking partnership—it is, after all, an openly ideological magazine. When the Standard ’s fact-checker called a ThinkProgress piece on Brett Kavanaugh false in September, liberals cried foul, accusing Facebook of a cowardly sop to conservatives. As CJR’s Mathew Ingram wrote at the time, the truth wasn’t quite so simple .

Dissenting voices: Concern for the Standard was not ubiquitous yesterday. Some on the left took issue with the magazine’s reputation for thoughtful moderation, pointing out several of its past stances including its full-throated support for the war in Iraq. “The last act of The Weekly Standard is working with the most reactionary Republicans to spread lies about criminal justice reform,” tweeted left-wing journalist Sean McElwee , flagging a Standard article shared on Monday by pro-Trump Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton.



Jon Allsop is a freelance journalist. He writes CJR's newsletter The Media Today. Find him on Twitter @Jon_Allsop.