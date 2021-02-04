Why ending anonymity would not make social media better

Whenever the subject of disinformation, hate speech, or harassment on social media platforms comes up, someone inevitably suggests these problems could be solved if Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram outlawed anonymity and forced users to sign up using their real names. The past week has seen a revival of this argument: In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, Andy Kessler said that trying to solve these problems by tweaking Section 230 — the clause in the Communications Decency Act that gives digital platforms protection from liability for content they host — would be too difficult, and so ending anonymity is the only solution. The “know your customer” rule for Wall Street is designed to stop money laundering, Kessler suggested, so “maybe it can work for rhetoric laundering.” At the very least, he said, it would make it easier for people to sue random Twitter users for defamation, etc.

How would verifying the identity of users be accomplished? Kessler doesn’t really know for sure. “Require a credit card, like Apple does to use its app store? Maybe,” he writes. “A driver’s license? Passport? A trip to the post office or DMV?” Kessler has some company in his notions: Citing the article in a tweet, Senator Ron Johnson from Wisconsin, chairman of the Senate’s Homeland Security committee, said he was “concerned that Congress’s involvement in Section 230 reform may lead to more harm than good,” and that one solution worth considering was “to end user anonymity on social media platforms. Social media companies need to know who their customers are so bad actors can be held accountable.”

Johnson was soon joined by Senator John Kennedy, who says he is working on legislation that would require social-media users to verify their identities. Doing this would “cause a lot of people to think about their words” before posting, Kennedy said. According to one news report, the senator is “confident the proposal would be constitutional” and added that “many newspapers require users to identify themselves in comment sections.”

There are a number of reasons to be skeptical about the idea that removing anonymity would even be possible, let alone positive. For one thing, Jeff Kosseff, a law professor at the US Naval Academy, said the courts have repeatedly upheld a First Amendment right to anonymity, citing the anonymous authors of the Federalist Papers, among others, and this right has also been recognized for internet forums and other digital platforms.

In a 1995 case, for example, the Supreme Court was pretty explicit about the need to protect anonymity, according to Mike Masnick of Techdirt, a long-time free speech advocate. “Anonymity is a shield from the tyranny of the majority,” the court said in its decision, and “thus exemplifies the purpose behind the Bill of Rights, and of the First Amendment in particular: to protect unpopular individuals from retaliation–and their ideas from suppression.” In addition to significant doubts about whether it would be constitutional or not, Masnick and others note that requiring real names wouldn’t stop the problems that Johnson and Kennedy complain about. Anyone who has spent any time on Facebook is well aware that people are more than happy to say the most terrible things — to engage in abuse, harassment, and the peddling of disinformation — while using their real names.

And free-speech advocates like the Electronic Frontier Foundation and the American Civil Liberties Union point out that anonymity protects a wide range of vulnerable people from potential backlash — not just in countries with totalitarian or repressive governments, but in the US. Whistleblowers like Edward Snowden and Daniel Ellsberg, or Watergate’s Deep Throat, have relied on anonymity in order to highlight wrongdoing at the highest levels of government, and newspapers and other media outlets rely (perhaps too much in some cases) on anonymous sources in order to report on corruption and other malfeasance. And in addition to those cases, there are countless survivors of sexual abuse, religious persecution, racism, and other evils who rely on anonymity to prevent reprisals. In short, requiring real names by law would probably be unconstitutional, wouldn’t prevent any of the harms that are usually mentioned, and could put people at risk.

Here’s more on anonymity:

Online aggression : Although many people believe that anonymity fuels abuse and harassment online, because it gives people the freedom to say whatever they wish without fear of reprisals, a recent study of online behavior found the exact opposite. According to the researchers, results from a major social-media platform over a period of three years “show that in the context of online firestorms, non-anonymous individuals are more aggressive compared to anonymous individuals.”

: Although many people believe that anonymity fuels abuse and harassment online, because it gives people the freedom to say whatever they wish without fear of reprisals, a recent study of online behavior found the exact opposite. According to the researchers, results from a major social-media platform over a period of three years “show that in the context of online firestorms, non-anonymous individuals are more aggressive compared to anonymous individuals.” An abuse of power : In an essay written when Google+ (the company’s ill-fated attempt at a social network) started requiring real names the same way that Facebook does, danah boyd, a sociologist and Microsoft researcher who spells her name without capital letters, wrote that such policies are “an abuse of power.”The people who most heavily rely on using pseudonyms in online spaces, boyd says, are typically “those who are most marginalized by systems of power. Real name policies are an authoritarian assertion of power over vulnerable people.”

: In an essay written when Google+ (the company’s ill-fated attempt at a social network) started requiring real names the same way that Facebook does, danah boyd, a sociologist and Microsoft researcher who spells her name without capital letters, wrote that such policies are “an abuse of power.”The people who most heavily rely on using pseudonyms in online spaces, boyd says, are typically “those who are most marginalized by systems of power. Real name policies are an authoritarian assertion of power over vulnerable people.” The real world: Denise Paolucci, a former MySpace staffer, said on Twitter that she has been running enforcement teams for two decades at various social services, and “removing anonymity does nothing to reduce online abuse: in fact, platforms with real name or verification requirements have more frequent and more destructive cases of abuse.” Such policies assume that people will only be abusive anonymously, she says, and “that presumption is 100 percent contrary to fact. People are utterly vile proudly, openly, and publicly under their offline identity.”

