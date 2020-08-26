Community-engaged journalism is both an end and a means to survival

In the era of vulture investors, tech monopolies, and ubiquitous free internet content, the traditional financial structures that once supported journalism have splintered into bits. But so, too, have some long-standing institutional notions about what journalism is and could be. The exacerbation of the local news crisis, propelled by the pandemic, demands new financial models, but it also underlines the need for better media structures —in which readers are no longer audiences, but partners in the work. As I wrote in a July newsletter, “journalists need to ask where the current model is failing, and how it can be rebuilt.” Re-imagining journalism’s relationship to its community could serve as both an important end and a means to survival.

In Monday’s Tow Center webinar, focused on models for community-engaged journalism, Andrea Wenzel—a Tow fellow and assistant professor at Temple University—introduced her new book, Community-Centered Journalism: Engaging People, Exploring Solutions, and Building Trust. Wenzel’s work is aimed at using the process of community-centered journalism to repair journalistic practice and restore broken trust, particularly among those communities that have been marginalized and misrepresented in the past. “This book is not about saving the journalism industry,” she said. “It’s about reimagining how journalism could better serve communities. And what that looks like may bear little resemblance to traditional models of journalism.” Community-centered journalism asks what information a community needs, rather than presuming to know, and every step of the process requires community partnership. “Let go of expectations that interactions always take place on the newsroom’s terms,” Wenzel said in the webinar.

Alicia Bell, organizing manager at Free Press’ News Voices, agreed, re-casting journalism’s traditional vision of its role in a community to include more partnership with local organizers. Journalists, Bell advocated, should see themselves as one part of the many pieces that make up a functioning society, collaborators that exist alongside many other essential roles that keep a community alive and thriving. “Journalism is a community infrastructure, at its best,” she said. “That’s what journalism should be.” And just as it’s important for readers to be literate in the structures and functions of a newsroom, Bell added, it’s important for newsrooms to be literate in the structures and functions of the community. Relationship-building is a two-way street.

Sarah Alvarez, founder and executive editor at Outlier Media in Detroit, argued that clarity around norms and expectations could also play an important role in bridging the gap between reporters and readers. “One thing you can do to make your work more accessible is to make clear what you are doing and what you are not doing,” Alvarez said of the unspoken rules of journalism. “All of this stuff is unsaid, and that does a huge disservice to the industry and the communities that the industry tries to serve.”

In the end, panelists agreed, a community-centered journalism project that works in rural Kentucky may not work in Philadelphia, but the process itself—and the re-positioning of a newsroom’s relationship with its readers—can generate a solution that fits each unique place and its people. The sustainability of journalism in the long term will require such solutions.

Below, more on recent changes in newsrooms across the world:

Lauren Harris is a CJR Delacorte Fellow. Follow her on Twitter @LHarrisWrites.