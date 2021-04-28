The local news crisis is a labor story

As the pandemic spread across the world last year, newsrooms worldwide took a hit, as furloughs, layoffs, salary freezes, print reductions, outsourcing, consolidations, and closures accelerated across an already-beleaguered industry. Last week, Axios reported that 2020 yielded a record number of unionization efforts in US newsrooms, a trend that has been intensifying for years. Even as the economic crisis as exacerbated by COVID shows signs of slowing, the union movement is trending in the opposite direction. “It’s going to explode,” Jon Schleuss, president of the NewsGuild-Communications Workers of America, told Sara Fischer. “This will be a record year for unionization in the industry.”

The unionization trend itself may be a healthy sign of welcome change. With an industry that has been facing decline for years—much at low-level staffers’ expense—it’s evident that the story of local journalism over the past year is, in large part, a labor story. As the news industry takes stock and tries to regain footing, it’s important to consider what has been gained, what has been lost, and who holds the power, moving forward.

In March of 2020, Brooke Hauser, the editor in chief of the Daily Hampshire Gazette—a Massachusetts paper owned by Newspapers of New England—announced that “several talented staffers” would be laid off “as a result of the pandemic and declining revenue” (the Tow Center’s cutback tracker reports thirteen chain-wide layoffs in March). “We all hope it’s a temporary state and that we can bring back as many people as possible in the near future,” Hauser wrote. In June, the Gazette’s parent company announced the closure of their Northampton printing press, leading to job losses for more than twenty print employees. In July, The Shoestring reported that the Gazette’s union—formed in 2018—was fighting to stop the outsourcing of print jobs to Gannett. They lost the fight; as a result, their union membership was cut in half amid contract negotiations. In December, Hauser was laid off, alongside as many as seven other Gazette employees losing their jobs or taking buyouts.

Similar stories echo across the local news landscape. In March of 2020, Gannett—the largest newspaper chain in the country—implemented widespread furloughs; in October, they announced voluntary buyouts, which six hundred employees took. Melissa Taboada, a reporter at the Austin American-Statesman for twenty years, was one of the Gannett staffers to choose a buyout. “If we can’t have more resources, then we need to adjust the way that we cover news,” Taboada told me in November; three months later, the American-Statesman voted 36-12 in favor of a union. More than forty Gannett papers have unionized in the past year, Axios reported, and over the past three years, “nearly every” Tribune-owned newspaper has unionized. (In February of this year, the New Jersey Globe reported that three local Gannett-owned newspapers had failed to cover a unionization bid by their own reporters.)

Yesterday, the NewsGuild published a report on pay equity across fourteen Gannett newsrooms belonging to the union. The report found that—with the exception of one newsroom studied—newsrooms were predominantly white and “less racially diverse than the communities they serve.” In median salaries, women earned almost $10,000 less than their male counterparts, and women of color around $15,700 less. (A Gannett spokesperson said they “strongly disagree with the [study’s] methodology and its findings.”) The pay gap is smaller among those newsrooms that have longstanding union contracts, Gabby Miller noted yesterday for CJR.

Even as the economic situation improves across some newsrooms, union contracts are calls for accountability and transparency in both local and national newsrooms. In April of 2020, the Dallas Morning News implemented pay cuts, restoring salaries for some in August and returning pay to pre-pandemic levels for all but top executives by October, when journalists at the Morning News and Al Día won the right to negotiate together for a contract. This week, Digiday reported that Insider’s union was pushing back against a metrics evaluation system that awards “impact points” for different types of engagement; “changes are likely coming for a system that some writers found so stressful it prompted them to quit,” Kayleigh Barber wrote.

It’s been a bad decade and a horrific year for the people who sustain journalism, particularly at the local level. It’s not enough to ensure that people have access to news; it’s just as important to ensure fair and equitable labor standards for the people who produce it.

