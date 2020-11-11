Now we need to rebuild local newsrooms

After nearly four years swimming through a tangled morass of chaos, misinformation, and an executive power hostile to its purpose, the US media is coming up for air. The world beyond a Trump presidency promises the luxury of spare time and attention. That’s good news. But the Trump administration forced the press into a defensive pseudo-solidarity that could still have purpose. It’s time to leverage that limited solidarity to build a larger coalition that focuses our efforts on rebuilding local newsrooms and, along with them, a more egalitarian and informed public.

Last week’s election underscored—once again—the fundamental role of local newsrooms in democratic societies. Longstanding voting procedures and newly-enacted guidelines for counting mail-in ballots individuated election proceedings from state to state and extended the ballot counts throughout the week. Sober civil servants and hyper-local newsrooms were responsible for explaining, again and again, how the work of democracy happens on the ground—not just anywhere, but in each specific city, county, and state.

For more than a decade, as round after round of cutbacks have sapped the strength of the local news ecosystem, the media has continued to adjust to a decaying standard. This pattern is unsustainable—but local journalists can’t revitalize local news on their own, nor should they be expected to. Finding solutions for the journalism crisis will necessarily involve all those who are hurt by the deterioration of community-engaged information, at every level. It’s beyond time to double down on methods to inform and recruit the broader public in a collective effort to revitalize and reinvent local journalism for the 21st century. We all need local news, and now local news needs all of us.

First, the press needs to bring more attention to the problem. Most of the American public is woefully under-informed about the challenges facing local newsrooms in the US. In 2019, the Pew Research Center reported that 71 percent of those surveyed believed local news outlets in the US were financially stable, despite the fact that local newsrooms have been shrinking and closing for years. Many readers are experiencing the pernicious effects of a local news recession without recognizing what they’ve lost. It’s time to help them understand.

Journalists need to continue to find effective and innovative ways to call attention to the crisis—and to draw connections between public values and local journalism. In 2019, Georgetown University’s Civility Poll found that more than eight in ten voters reported an interest in finding political compromise and common ground; why not address this concern by highlighting studies that have shown a correlation between declining local news coverage and more partisan voting? The Pew Research Center reported that 59 percent of survey respondents felt that the news didn’t understand or represent them; why not enlist local shareholders to help rebuild local outlets, which are best poised to understand and represent the communities of which they are a part? Angry that you don’t know the first thing about how national politics will affect your community? Rebuild local news. Don’t see yourself represented in national narratives? Same.

There are many who have already begun this important work. In recent years, journalists have increasingly overcome hesitance to see themselves as the story—bringing news of the journalism crisis to a wider audience. Local and national outlets have made public pleas for reader support. National outlets like the New York Times and the Washington Post have reported stories about the hedge funds encroaching on the industry and under-resourced local reporters fighting for their communities. Once-adversarial outlets have banded together to create campaigns in support of local reporting. Projects like Outlier Media in Detroit, Cityside in the Bay area, and the PressOn Southern Media Collective have sought to challenge traditional assumptions about the way local newsrooms must work, exemplifying the possibility of a better future.

Sign up for CJR 's daily email

Finding solutions for the crisis will require renewed attention to readers’ needs. Limited by the longstanding white, male homogeneity of their newsrooms, local news outlets have never perfectly served every part of their communities—and many have been even less prepared to do so as their margins have collapsed. Lecturing readers because they don’t support a newsroom that doesn’t serve them is not a solution to the problem. And journalistic innovation can’t happen in a vacuum; it requires feedback, instruction, and collaboration with those it is meant to serve.

The industry needs to do more, at every level. We need to take this conversation to the public by any means possible: reported books, op-eds, social campaigns, wire service coverage. The breadth and scope of the crisis requires creative solutions too: why not explore documentary film, or even fiction, as tools for engagement?

As a pandemic and an election re-emphasize the importance of local news coverage, it’s time to ramp up attempts to catalyze a public, collaborative movement toward reinventing local information systems that serve everyone. Finding a solution shouldn’t fall to local journalists alone, nor should it fall to readers alone, or to those that have been ignored by their local newsrooms for decades. The high stakes call for a purposeful effort to unite as many people as possible in seeking a future for journalism that is contextualized, inclusive, community-oriented, and deeply rooted in place. That’s the only future in which democracy can survive. And we need to start now.



The Journalism Crisis Project aims to train our focus on the present crisis, tallying lost jobs and outlets and fostering a conversation about what comes next. We hope you’ll join us (click to subscribe).

EXPLORE THE TOW CENTER’S COVID-19 CUTBACK TRACKER: Over the past six months, researchers at the Tow Center have collected reports of a wide range of cutbacks amid the pandemic. Now there’s an interactive map and searchable database. You can find it here.



CONTRIBUTE TO OUR DATABASE: If you’re aware of a newsroom experiencing layoffs, cutbacks, furloughs, print reductions, or any fundamental change as a result of covid-19, let us know by submitting information here. (Personal information will be kept secure by the Tow Center and will not be shared.)

Below, more on recent media trends and changes in newsrooms across the world:

JOURNALISM JOBS AND OPPORTUNITIES: MediaGazer has been maintaining a list of media companies that are currently hiring. You can find it here. The Deez Links newsletter, in partnership with Study Hall, offers media classifieds for both job seekers and job providers. The Successful Pitches database offers resources for freelancers. The International Journalists Network lists international job opportunities alongside opportunities for funding and further education. And an organization of fifty writers called Periplus Collective recently announced a mentorship program to serve early-career writers who are Black, indigenous, and people of color.

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Lauren Harris is a CJR Delacorte Fellow. Follow her on Twitter @LHarrisWrites.