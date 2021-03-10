Re-examining the local journalism crisis

Kristen Hare has been reporting individual cases of newsroom cutbacks since early in the pandemic; The Tow Center’s Cutback Tracker depends on much of her excellent work. Now, in a new project for Poynter—Recovering the News—Hare hopes to focus on solutions to the local news problem.

The project’s title hints at some of its goals: promoting recovery and health among beleaguered news outlets and “re-covering” the news—as in, covering the news crisis a second time, with an attentive eye. “Every time something would come up that I didn’t have time to cover, I drop something in my notes to come back to later,” Hare says. “Hey, this community has restarted its newspaper, or, What happened to all the newsrooms that had these racial reckonings this summer? Has anything actually changed? I would come across these pieces of string and stick them into this note.”

The “Recovering the News” project aims to burrow back into those questions with greater specificity. Hare and the Poynter team plan to gather more precise data around the numbers and demographics of newsroom layoffs, to profile news industry staffers who have lost their jobs, to follow up in newsrooms where racial inequity was brought to light, and to celebrate models that are highlighting the possibility of something new.

Reporting on trends always has the capacity to be reductive, even misleading; the journalism crisis beat is no exception. (“It’s not all bad,” Hare wrote, of the current state of journalism. “But some of it is bad.”) This dynamic, as straightforward as it sounds, can be difficult to pin down in national reporting on something as individually nuanced as the local journalism industry. Reporting from thirty-thousand feet, it’s typical to describe the nature of the situation using broad generalizations; what’s happening on the ground, however, is more complicated.

Much of the industry is struggling. Then again, nonprofit newsrooms are making big and exciting strides. Some local outlets are hale and hearty. There are innovators, and survivalists, and those flying under the radar. Though many media markets are increasingly homogeneous or void of good information, there are still communities with diverse media markets. Cutbacks are felt doubly: by those losing jobs, and by their communities. The “save local journalism” mantra has its own flaws and blinders; bad local journalism can be harmful. But a “survival of the fittest” paradigm has limitations too; maybe outlets don’t inherently deserve to survive, but communities deserve access to good information. So what should happen in the meantime?

I asked Hare how to hold in tension the bad news—the layoffs and the closures at the end of decades of attrition in local newsrooms—with the things that are really working: nonprofit newsrooms, unique projects that meet information needs, a reimagining of the industry. “I think maybe we don’t hold them in tension,” Kristen Hare says. “Maybe we hold them in two different hands. It’s one of the things I’m learning, this pandemic. That two very different things can be true at once.” Now, there’s an opportunity to dig back into the story and figure out the details.

