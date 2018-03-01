Podcast

Podcast: A new generation of native voices

This week on The Kicker, Meg talks with Anne Helen Petersen, senior culture writer for BuzzFeed (and recent CJR contributor), about a new wave of Native American writers. Then CJR’s Alexandria Neason and Jon Allsop join Pete to analyze the surprising staying power of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting story and question what The New York Times’s expansion into TV means for newspapers.

Meg Dalton and Pete Vernon are CJR Delacorte Fellows. Find Meg on Twitter @megdalts and Pete @ByPeteVernon.