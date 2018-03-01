Podcast: A new generation of native voices

This week on The Kicker, Meg talks with Anne Helen Petersen, senior culture writer for BuzzFeed (and recent CJR contributor), about a new wave of Native American writers. Then CJR’s Alexandria Neason and Jon Allsop join Pete to analyze the surprising staying power of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting story and question what The New York Times’s expansion into TV means for newspapers.
SHOW NOTES:
- These writers are launching a new wave of Native American literature by Anne Helen Petersen, BuzzFeed
- The cost of reporting while female by Anne Helen Petersen, CJR
- In Parkland, journalism students take on role of reporter and survivor by Alexandria Neason and Meg Dalton, CJR
- With Weinstein and Parkland, the Trump news cycle hits a different stride by Jon Allsop, CJR
- The New York Times makes plans for weekly TV program by Brian Stelter, CNN
