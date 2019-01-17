Podcast

Podcast: Slate charts its survival through the digital winter

ON THIS WEEK’S EPISODE, CJR Editor and Publisher Kyle Pope speaks with David Uberti, on Slate’s survival strategy—in part as an audio production company.

 

SHOW NOTES:

Amanda Darrach is a CJR Delacorte Fellow. Follow her on Twitter @akdarrach.