Podcast: Slate charts its survival through the digital winter

ON THIS WEEK’S EPISODE, CJR Editor and Publisher Kyle Pope speaks with David Uberti, on Slate’s survival strategy—in part as an audio production company.
SHOW NOTES:
- The future of the #SlatePitch in Trump’s world, Dave Uberti, CJR
- A law firm in the trenches against media unions, Andrew McCormick, CJR
- Media industry turmoil continues as the sharks start to circle, Mathew Ingram, CJR
- Slate’s Leon Neyfakh on Slow Burn’s success and political storytelling, Andrew McCormick, CJR
