Podcast: A war correspondent covers the climate crisis

Kadir van Lohuizen reports on the climate crisis with the same techniques he brought to his work as a war correspondent. His photography, video, and written work focus on the point of conflict between the crisis and human life. This week, Kyle Pope, editor and publisher of CJR, speaks with van Lohuizen about what kind of climate disaster coverage inspires real action.
SHOW NOTES
Where will we go? The human consequences of rising sea levels, Kadir van Lohuizen
The New Arctic Frontier, Kadir van Lohuizen, The Washington Post
Drowning in garbage, Kadir van Lohuizen, The Washington Post