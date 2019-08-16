Bernie Sanders’s media criticism

There’s nothing unusual about politicians complaining of unfair coverage. Recently, however, a number of Democratic presidential candidates have ventured beyond garden-variety gripes to make broader critiques of the political press. After a gunman citing a “Hispanic invasion” murdered 22 people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, a reporter asked Beto O’Rourke if President Trump could do anything to “make this better”; O’Rourke replied with exasperation. “He’s been calling Mexican immigrants rapists and criminals,” he said. “I don’t know, like, members of the press, what the fuck?! It’s these questions that you know the answers to.” Last weekend, also responding to a question about Trump’s racism, Julián Castro said, “American journalists are so steeped in a ‘both sides’ dynamic… That presents a problem when things are generally right and wrong.” Days later, Symone Sanders, an adviser to Joe Biden’s campaign, took aim at CNN for its trivial focus on Biden’s “gaffes.” (He had just confused the Parkland and Sandy Hook school shootings, amid other missteps.) “This is a press narrative, not a voter narrative,” Sanders said.

This week, it was Bernie Sanders’s turn to target the media. On Monday, at a campaign event in New Hampshire, Sanders complained that Amazon paid no federal income tax last year. “I talk about that all of the time, and then I wonder why The Washington Post, which is owned by Jeff Bezos, who owns Amazon, doesn’t write particularly good articles about me,” Sanders said. The Post responded tersely. In a statement to CNN, Martin Baron, its editor, called Sanders’s characterization a “conspiracy theory”; Brian Fung and Cecilia Kang, both of whom used to cover tech for the paper, insisted on Twitter that Bezos does not influence coverage. On Tuesday, Sanders clarified his position. “I think my criticism of the corporate media is not… that they wake up, you know, in the morning and say, ‘What could we do to hurt Bernie Sanders?’” he told CNN. Instead, he says, “There is a framework of what we can discuss and what we cannot discuss, and that’s a serious problem.”

This view is rooted, at least in part, in personal grievance—Sanders and many of his supporters say the mainstream press has consistently downplayed the success of his candidacy. Also, the complaint is not new: it echoes a line refined in 2016, during Sanders’s first presidential bid. But his media criticism still stands out from that of his rivals because it is structural: Sanders argues that media ownership is too concentrated in the hands of a small group of corporations whose interests shape coverage, as do those of advertisers. And the competitive, horse-racey nature of political reporting, they say, favors scoops over stories on persistent problems such as entrenched inequality. (This is a valid point, though it should be noted that Sanders’s claim that “not one reporter” has ever asked him about his plans to fix “grotesque” inequality is untrue.)

In recent months, to circumvent mainstream coverage, Sanders’s campaign has developed its own sophisticated media apparatus—molded in part by veterans of progressive news outlets. The campaign has a web show, called The 99, and a podcast, Hear the Bern, hosted by Briahna Joy Gray, who worked as an editor at Current Affairs and The Intercept before she became Sanders’s national press secretary. Yesterday, the campaign launched a newsletter, Bern Notice. Criticism of the media is a recurring theme across Sanders campaign communications, though in an ironic twist, Bern Notice has promised “scoops.” The first edition, by David Sirota, a senior adviser to the campaign who was previously a left-wing journalist and commentator, refers to “billionaire media tycoons” and the Post’s “ideological crusade” against Sanders. (No scoop there.)

The reaction to team Sanders’s view of the press has been high-pitched, and polarized. CNN’s Chris Cillizza chided Sanders for what he called a non-apology over the Bezos remarks; Nate Silver, editor of FiveThirtyEight, a data-driven news site, attacked Sanders’s “sense of entitlement… he feels as though that by virtue of having been the runner-up last time, he’s entitled to the nomination this time, and if he doesn’t win it, it’s only because ‘the media’/’the establishment’ took it away from him.” Sirota wrote in Bern Notice of “a full freak out by—shocker!—the Washington pundits who are paid by the corporations and billionaires who own the media.”

There’s so much at stake in the 2020 campaigns that, at the whiff of a false equivalency, the press takes a hammering. It’s understandable that large media companies would receive criticism, and that reporters who work hard to expose inequality would resent that treatment. But not all politicians’ criticism of the media is equal, and while journalists should ignore cries of “fake news,” they would be wise to listen when someone’s making a valid point.

Corn Dog Democrats: Sanders’s comments on Bezos followed coverage of his campaign trip to Iowa, where many outlets gave Sanders a poor review. Tara Golshan disagreed; for Vox, she explains how coverage missed the mark.

Sanders’s comments on Bezos followed coverage of his campaign trip to Iowa, where many outlets gave Sanders a poor review. Tara Golshan disagreed; for Vox, she explains how coverage missed the mark. Labor relations: Last month, the Post reported that some of Sanders’s campaign staff were earning less than $15 an hour, a rate that Sanders has said should be the federally guaranteed minimum. After the story broke, Sanders complained to the Des Moines Register that staffers had aired their gripes in the media. “That is really not acceptable,” he said. “It is really not what labor negotiations are about, and it’s improper.”

Last month, the Post reported that some of Sanders’s campaign staff were earning less than $15 an hour, a rate that Sanders has said should be the federally guaranteed minimum. After the story broke, Sanders complained to the Des Moines Register that staffers had aired their gripes in the media. “That is really not acceptable,” he said. “It is really not what labor negotiations are about, and it’s improper.” It’s not just Bernie: David Uberti reports for Vice that Priorities USA, a Democratic super PAC, is funding “news outlets” in swing states that will publish stories favorable to Democrats. “This should be covered by local news, but local news is dying,” a spokesperson told Uberti.



