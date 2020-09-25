The Breonna Taylor decision, violence, and power

On Wednesday, Black Lives Matter protesters in Louisville and around the world waited with bated breath for an announcement from Daniel Cameron, Kentucky’s attorney general: a charging decision, or lack thereof, in the case of Breonna Taylor, an emergency medical technician who was killed by police at her home. Cameron called Taylor’s killing a “tragedy,” then revealed that none of the officers involved would face criminal charges for it. A grand jury in Taylor’s case did indict one of the officers, Brett Hankison, on three charges of “wanton endangerment”—related not to Taylor, but to Hankison spraying bullets into a neighboring apartment. (None of the occupants of that apartment were harmed; a federal investigation into Taylor’s killing has yet to be concluded.) “In our system, criminal justice isn’t the quest for revenge,” Cameron said. “It’s the quest for truth, evidence, and facts.”

On the streets of Louisville and other cities, where protesters have massed every day for months to demand justice for Taylor, the announcement triggered a fresh outpouring of shock, sorrow, and anger. Initial coverage on MSNBC, in particular, channeled similar emotions—Joy Reid called the decision a “Black Lives Don’t Matter ruling”—and chyrons and headlines accurately communicated, sometimes in pained terms, that no officers had been charged. The coverage wasn’t uniform, though. In push notifications and breaking-news tweets, numerous major news outlets linked the indictment to Taylor’s killing without mentioning the crucial detail about her neighbors’ apartment; at least one tweet (by Axios) inaccurately stated that the grand jury indicted the officer who killed Taylor. (According to a ballistics analysis, it was a different cop, Myles Cosgrove, who fired the fatal shot.)

Subsequent coverage was mostly about protesters’ reaction and Taylor’s life, but many cable hosts and news reports dwelled in the weeds of what Cameron said had happened in Taylor’s apartment the night that she was killed. I wish they hadn’t. We don’t know exactly what evidence Cameron gave the grand jury; publicly, key claims officials have provided about Taylor’s killing remain in dispute. Cameron said that a civilian witness heard officers identify themselves before they raided her apartment—but a lawyer for Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s partner, claims that the witness initially told police that he didn’t hear any identification, an account that matches those of many other witnesses in Taylor’s building. There are big question marks, too, over the legal basis for the warrant that the officers used to justify entering Taylor’s apartment. Some coverage—on CNN, for example—raised queries; other coverage glossed over them. But there’s a bigger problem here: focusing on the legalese instead of the human tragedy.

Since Cameron’s announcement, reporting has also highlighted “unrest”—in particular, the shooting, on Wednesday night, of two Louisville police officers; the news came in a flurry of push alerts. (Both officers survived and are recovering.) Even before any protests got going—before Cameron’s announcement, in fact—coverage fed ominous warnings: downtown Louisville was being boarded up; the mayor had declared a “state of emergency”; a curfew would be enforced. These were all statements of fact—but they also adopted the narrative framing devices of law enforcement. Militaristic police tactics have become so commonplace in America that, too often, we fail to note how inappropriate they are. As the hours went on, I saw much less reporting—and received no push alerts—about the incidents of police aggression: officers in Louisville threatening to deploy tear gas; cops in Minneapolis and Atlanta actually deploying tear gas; an officer in Seattle rolling his bike over the head of a protester lying on the ground. In Denver, Buffalo, and, last night, LA, members of the public drove their vehicles into the crowds.

Yesterday, business owners in Louisville told the local Courier-Journal that, although they had anticipated property damage and violence on Wednesday night, they hadn’t actually seen much. (“Don’t believe what the news says,” a restaurant worker told the Courier-Journal. “It wasn’t bad at all.”) That is often true of protests and yet, as Fabiola Cineas has reported for Vox, all summer long, coverage has tended to overemphasize isolated incidents of violence and vandalism while peaceful demonstrations have struggled to receive press attention. Which, of course, plays right into the hands of President Trump, who believes that conjuring the impression of devastation in cities run by Democrats will help his chances for re-election.

On Wednesday, as news of the Cameron announcement started to circulate, Brian Karem, a White House correspondent for Playboy, asked Trump whether—in light of the “rioting in Louisville” and elsewhere—he’d commit “to making sure that there is a peaceful transferral of power after the election?” Trump refused to do so; yesterday, he refused again. The idea that Trump might foment violence for political gain is, of course, not hypothetical—he’s already done it. (Lest we forget a recent example: in response to protests in Portland, Oregon, federal agents fired weapons at protesters.) Media coverage needs to train its focus on the actors who have the greatest institutional power to inflict violence, be they Trump or a local police department. Interrogating power imbalances is at the heart of our job, and essential to seeking justice for Breonna Taylor.

Jon Allsop is a freelance journalist. He writes CJR’s newsletter The Media Today. Find him on Twitter @Jon_Allsop.