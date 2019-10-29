As California burns again, news outlets neglect climate change again

California is burning again. I opened this newsletter with those words nearly a year ago. They’re true again today, and will be in the future. As fires have raged across the state—from the hills of Los Angeles to Sonoma County, north of San Francisco—journalists whose focus is on climate change have been clear that such trends are helping to stoke the flames. “Siri,” Brian Kahn, managing editor of Earther, tweeted Sunday, sharing a picture of smoke billowing around a bridge in Vallejo, “show me one image that perfectly encapsulates the climate crisis.” This morning, Bill McKibben, the veteran climate writer and campaigner, asks, in The Guardian, whether climate change is making California uninhabitable: “It takes a force as great as the climate crisis to really—perhaps finally—tarnish Eden.”

To be clear, the role of climate change in California’s wildfires is complicated. They have long been a fact of life in the state, and more recently have been exacerbated by population shifts and a creaking power grid. (It’s important that the press notes this: as Daniel Cusick writes for E&E News, executives at PG&E, the beleaguered local utility, have cited the climate in a bid to shift blame from their infrastructure, which actually deserves (and is getting) close scrutiny for its role in sparking fires.) Nonetheless, scientists generally agree that climate change is substantially exacerbating the problem, making tinder of vegetation and helping fires intensify and spread. As Adam Sobel, a climate scientist at Columbia University, told the New York Times last week, you can get certain diseases without smoking, but smoking increases your risk.

Last year, I argued that far too much coverage of California’s fires failed to draw this clear climate-change link—part of a broader trend of news organizations doing detailed enterprise reporting on climate, then neglecting to cite it in quick-turn stories on natural disasters. How does this year’s coverage compare? Now, as then, there’s some room for optimism. Many outlets have published helpful explainers: papers from the Times to the local Mercury News, for example, explained what we do and don’t know about the intersection of climate change and wind patterns. Last year, the editorial board of the San Francisco Chronicle urged Californians to take action to mitigate the dangers of the climate crisis. Yesterday, the editorial board of the LA Times was just as punchy. “How did things get so bad in California, so quickly?” it asked. “The answer is climate change. It is here and our communities are not ready for it.”

Again, however, far too many news articles on the fires mention climate change fleetingly, or not at all. As of earlier this morning, the top fires stories on the homepages of the Wall Street Journal, Reuters, NPR, CNN, NBC, and CBS failed to cite the climate context, but found the space to note that the fires forced Arnold Schwarzenegger, or LeBron James, or both to evacuate their homes. We were told, again, that this is California’s “new normal,” but the reason why was largely implied. Even otherwise outstanding coverage—including that of the Chronicle, the LA Times, and the Press Democrat, in Sonoma County—hasn’t consistently made the climate link. Yesterday, Brittny Mejia, of the LA Times, won deserved, widespread praise for reporting that laborers were still showing up for work in an affluent, evacuated part of LA because their bosses didn’t tell them to stay away. As observers including Kahn and Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate and California senator, pointed out, the story is a clear, important example of climate injustice. And yet climate change isn’t mentioned.

To reiterate, linking a specific disaster to climate change is really hard, and fires in California are especially complex. But news outlets’ failures to consistently mention climate change in such stories—even just once—are troubling. Too often, it seems, the climate crisis is still siloed in our coverage of its effects: it appears consistently in opinion pieces and explainers about natural disasters, but less so in straight news coverage. Climate coverage has, gradually, been improving. But we still have a way to go.

Late last week, Amy Westervelt, a climate journalist, wrote on Twitter that when a California firefighter told her, during her coverage of a fire there in 2017, that “this is climate change,” her editor at an unnamed “big paper” initially told her to drop the quote because this was “not a politics story.” Westervelt says she pushed back, and won. If this year’s coverage is any indication, however, such wrongheaded attitudes persist.

