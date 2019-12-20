The ‘wine cave’ debate

So far, the Democratic primary debates have been remarkably nice. Aside from a couple memorable swipes at Joe Biden—and in spite of moderators’ best efforts to contrive conflict—candidates have mostly refrained from personal attacks on each other. The build-up to last night’s debate—moderated by PBS NewsHour and Politico, in Los Angeles—was harmonious, too. All seven of the candidates who qualified backed a push by Cory Booker, who did not qualify, to tweak the debate rules in 2020; all seven also agreed to skip this debate if a labor dispute at Loyola Marymount University, the host, wasn’t resolved. (They did not, in the end, have to cross a picket line.) The first question of the evening, on impeachment, inspired broad agreement among the candidates. (Trump should be removed, but since the Senate isn’t likely to help, Democrats should focus on beating him next year.)

As the debate went on, however, we saw a number of sharp exchanges and disagreements, perhaps more than in any other debate of the cycle. The political press, always thirsty for conflict, pounced. In a push notification, the New York Times alerted readers that we’d seen a “contentious evening”; Dan Balz, of the Washington Post, noted that a “collegial start” had given way to “fireworks.” There was talk of gloves coming off, pummeling, and slugfests, and that was just from Politico. Another Politico piece listed the “five most brutal onstage brawls” of the night, complete with a tally chart and boxing-glove emojis.

ICYMI: Alaska’s earthquake watchdog logs off

Atop Politico’s list—and leading coverage elsewhere—was “the fight over billionaires in wine caves.” About halfway through the debate, Elizabeth Warren attacked Pete Buttigieg for holding a fundraiser in a California wine cave—according to the Associated Press, the space boasts “a chandelier with 1,500 Swarovski crystals, an onyx banquet table to reflect its luminescence, and bottles of cabernet sauvignon that sell for as much as $900”—and for keeping it private, despite a recent vow to open his fundraisers to the press. “We made the decision many years ago that rich people in smoke-filled rooms would not pick the next president of the United States,” Warren said. Buttigieg hit back, highlighting Warren’s personal wealth and past big-ticket fundraising. “According to Forbes magazine, I’m literally the only person on this stage who is not a millionaire or a billionaire,” he said. “This is the problem with issuing purity tests you cannot yourself pass.” Following some further bickering, Amy Klobuchar—who pundits agreed had A Good Night—weighed in. “I have never even been to a wine cave,” she said. (She added that she has been to the Wind Cave, a national park in South Dakota, and recommends it.)

This morning, the homepages of many major news organizations featured articles about the wine cave argument. Several were explainers (“What the heck is a wine cave?”). Politico asked, in a headline, if “whine cave” might not be the apt phrase. “Here Are Pete and Warren Ripping Each Other Apart,” Slate announced, presenting video of the exchange. “It took six months, but the debates are finally getting good.” Tim Murphy, of Mother Jones, argued that what we’d just witnessed “was one of the campaign’s most consequential arguments,” focusing, as it did, on the influence of big money in politics and what we might do to curb it.

Murphy makes a fair point, but in a lot of coverage, the wine cave was as much a metaphor for fighting as it was about substance. Was the debate really that combative? It hardly matched the eye-gouging brutality of the Trump-dominated Republican primary debates of the 2016 cycle; rather, it looked very much like… a debate. Biden and Bernie Sanders had a pointed, policy-driven exchange over health care, but it got less attention than cavegate. Climate change featured sooner than in prior debates and was worked into discussions of race and China, too. The moderators asked thoughtful questions on a range of topics, including Israel’s expansion of settlements, disability and transgender rights, and the Post’s recent publication of documents revealing lies about the war in Afghanistan. This morning, many of the answers seem invisible. Instead, “winners and losers,” one-liners, and breakout stars dominate. Plus the wine cave.

Sign up for CJR 's daily email

Ironically, campaign conflict chatter is often a reflection of squeamishness—or outright disinterest—when sharp policy disputes break out into the open. Disagreements among candidates tend to be described as a distraction from the task of beating Trump, not as a healthy feature of the democratic process. As the calendar finally flips to 2020, we should ditch that mindset and focus more on the fights that matter.

Below, more on the debate and the Democrats:

The media in the debate: The Post’s Afghanistan Papers weren’t the only reference to the news media last night. Early on, Andrew Yang noted that the country can’t agree on impeachment because “we’re getting our news from different sources… Americans don’t trust the media networks to tell them the truth.” Later, during a discussion about China, Buttigieg and Klobuchar defended global press freedom against Trump’s aping of authoritarian rhetoric. (Viewers in China won’t have seen the latter exchange; when the country’s human-rights record came up, the debate feed, which CNN had been carrying in the country, went dark.)

The Post’s Afghanistan Papers weren’t the only reference to the news media last night. Early on, Andrew Yang noted that the country can’t agree on impeachment because “we’re getting our news from different sources… Americans don’t trust the media networks to tell them the truth.” Later, during a discussion about China, Buttigieg and Klobuchar defended global press freedom against Trump’s aping of authoritarian rhetoric. (Viewers in China won’t have seen the latter exchange; when the country’s human-rights record came up, the debate feed, which CNN had been carrying in the country, went dark.) Diversity concerns: Aside from Yang, every candidate on stage last night was white. In the run-up to the debate, Booker and Julián Castro, neither of whom qualified this time, said the Democratic National Committee’s debate-qualification rules are exclusionary, favoring wealthy candidates over those who reflect the diversity of the party. Booker reinforced the point in an ad that ran during the debate last night. “You’re only gonna see this ad once because I’m not a billionaire,” he said.

Aside from Yang, every candidate on stage last night was white. In the run-up to the debate, Booker and Julián Castro, neither of whom qualified this time, said the Democratic National Committee’s debate-qualification rules are exclusionary, favoring wealthy candidates over those who reflect the diversity of the party. Booker reinforced the point in an ad that ran during the debate last night. “You’re only gonna see this ad once because I’m not a billionaire,” he said. Biden’s stutter: Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the former White House press secretary, mocked Biden on Twitter during the debate; “I I I I I I I I I I I I I I I hhhave absolutely no idea what Biden is talking about,” she wrote. Biden used to have a stutter and reminded Sanders of the fact; Sanders said she didn’t know, then apologized and deleted her tweet. (ICYMI, John Hendrickson recently interviewed Biden about his stutter, for The Atlantic. It’s well worth a read.)

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the former White House press secretary, mocked Biden on Twitter during the debate; “I I I I I I I I I I I I I I I hhhave absolutely no idea what Biden is talking about,” she wrote. Biden used to have a stutter and reminded Sanders of the fact; Sanders said she didn’t know, then apologized and deleted her tweet. (ICYMI, John Hendrickson recently interviewed Biden about his stutter, for The Atlantic. It’s well worth a read.) MSNBC v. the progressives: MSNBC is used to the disdain of conservatives, but “in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election,” Jeremy Barr writes for the Hollywood Reporter, “the network is facing consistent criticism from some of the people most likely to champion it: progressive Democrats.”



Other notable stories:

ICYMI: What would social media look like if it served the public interest?

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Jon Allsop is a freelance journalist. He writes CJR’s newsletter The Media Today. Find him on Twitter @Jon_Allsop.