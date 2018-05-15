SCOTUS gambling decision a boon for sports media companies

The Supreme Court’s decision yesterday to strike down a federal ban on sports betting could bring big benefits to media companies. “The decision seems certain to result in profound changes to the nation’s relationship with sports wagering,” write The New York Times’s Adam Liptak and Kevin Draper, noting that an estimated $150 billion are currently wagered illegally each year.

Depending on new state-by-state laws, the decision has the potential to bring a vast underground economy into the light, and sports media companies are excited about the chance to capitalize on the new market. Recode’s Peter Kafka writes that there will be opportunities for “everyone from VC-backed startups to giant TV programmers to find new revenue streams.” Kafka notes that one of the beneficiaries could be Meredith Corporation, which is looking to sell Sports Illustrated, a property that has been telling prospective buyers it can bundle information targeted at gamblers into a subscription package.

The NBA has been especially bullish on the idea of legalized gambling, and has proposed a system in which it would take a small cut of each bet in order to boost revenue to teams. The LA Times’s Tania Ganguli notes that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has been a proponent of legalization for several years, and that Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban predicted the decision would double the value of major sports franchises.

Sports media has a long and complicated history with gambling. Traditionally, outlets were reluctant to air, or placed outright bans on, commentary directly referencing the lines. But The Ringer’s Bryan Curtis says that has changed in recent years. “After the new century dawned, writers and broadcasters started talking gambling more freely,” Curtis writes, crediting that openness with pushing gambling into the public discussion.

The impact of the Court’s decision won’t be felt all at once. Sports gambling had previously been fully legal in Nevada alone, and New Jersey is the only state immediately affected. But the door is now open for others to implement a framework that would make betting legal in their states. Media companies—from local sports pages to targeted, subscription-based startups—will soon have the opportunity to cash in.

Pete Vernon is a CJR staff writer. Follow him on Twitter @ByPeteVernon.