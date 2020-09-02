The long tail of the journalism crisis

Since the onset of the pandemic, the demolition of the newsroom’s already trembling business model has become a familiar story for the journalism industry. For the Journalism Crisis Project, the Tow Center has been closely tracking cutbacks—the ways in which newsrooms have chosen to respond to the crisis—and the data tells a story, similar in theme from one struggling outlet to another, though different in respective approach. As covid-19 has pummeled one profit margin after the next, each suffering newsroom has made its own choices about how best to weather the storm: what to prioritize, what to communicate, what to surrender, and what to delay. In July, I wrote that pay cuts—a cost-cutting measure prevalent among outlets in the spring and early summer—were designed to be a temporary solution. But the pandemic is not a short-term emergency, and that becomes more evident by the day.

According to the Tow Center’s data collection, the recent summer months have showed that newsroom cuts aren’t going away—while Tow tallied a comparatively small number of cutback reports in July and a smaller number in August than any other month since the pandemic started, many of the cutbacks signaled a second or third round of deeper cuts at outlets that had already tightened their belts.

In April, Vox Media announced that it would furlough 9 percent of its staff for three months, beginning in May. In June, ten editorial staffers took buyouts at Vox Media sports publication SBNation. In July, Vox Media laid off 6 percent of its staff—seventy-two employees in all. CEO Jim Bankoff told CNN, “Our hope in May was that business would bounce back in the months that followed. It’s becoming increasingly clear that the second half of the year will not rebound anywhere near our pre-covid forecasts. Furthermore, as cases rise tragically across the country and many of our elected leaders avoid decisive action, we have very limited visibility into the timing or strength of a recovery.”

In May, the BBC implemented a hiring freeze and a pay freeze. In June, it made regional cuts amounting to the loss of hundreds of jobs.

In April, the New York Post furloughed part-time staffers, froze hiring, and announced layoffs. In late July, the publication laid off 5 percent of its remaining staff.

In April, Tribune Publishing cut salaries at the top, furloughed staff, and offered buyouts. In mid-August, the company shut down five of its newsroom offices, including the building formerly occupied by the New York Daily News.

Though Tow’s cutback tracker continues to mark the damage that has already been done, the crisis is far from over. Whether newsrooms decide to reimagine their relationships with their audiences, reconsider the benefits of government assistance, rebuild their economic structures to incorporate nonprofit models, or find other solutions, this crisis will require long-term imagination. Time has proved that the covid-19 pandemic is not a short-term emergency, and it’s going to require more than short-term solutions.

Lauren Harris is a CJR Delacorte Fellow. Follow her on Twitter @LHarrisWrites.