Podcast: A tale of two tariffs

This week on The Kicker, Meg sits down with Jon Allsop, CJR Delacorte Fellow, to break down how a new tariff on newsprint could cost jobs at publishers in the United States. Then, Pete and Jon are joined by CJR Delacorte Fellow Karen K. Ho to discuss the week’s biggest media stories, including an update on press freedom and the White House’s relationship with the press.
SHOW NOTES:
- New paper tariffs could cost jobs at US publishers, by Jon Allsop, CJR
- America’s role in a ‘climate of hatred’ for journalists by Pete Vernon, CJR
- Reporters Without Borders just released its annual press-freedom report card, and the grades are dismal by Jason Rezaian, The Washington Post
- Inside the intense, combative world of covering the Trump White House, by Ted Johnson, Variety
