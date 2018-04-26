Podcast: A tale of two tariffs

This week on The Kicker, Meg sits down with Jon Allsop, CJR Delacorte Fellow, to break down how a new tariff on newsprint could cost jobs at publishers in the United States. Then, Pete and Jon are joined by CJR Delacorte Fellow Karen K. Ho to discuss the week’s biggest media stories, including an update on press freedom and the White House’s relationship with the press.

Meg Dalton and Pete Vernon are CJR Delacorte Fellows. Find Meg on Twitter @megdalts and Pete @ByPeteVernon.