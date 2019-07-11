Alexander Acosta’s past—and present—under the spotlight

Yesterday, Alexander Acosta, President Trump’s embattled labor secretary, hauled himself before reporters to finally answer some big questions. Acosta finds himself under siege following the weekend arrest of Jeffrey Epstein on sex-trafficking charges. In 2007, Acosta, then the top US prosecutor in Miami, signed off on a lenient sweetheart plea deal for Epstein and failed to tell Epstein’s victims about it—an illegal move, per a recent court ruling. Acosta gently (for a Trump official, at least) chided the press for overlooking facts about his handling of the Epstein case: the plea deal ensured Epstein did jail time, whereas going to court would have been “the roll of a dice,” Acosta said. He also said, repeatedly, that times have changed, as if he was talking about the 1940s, not the late 2000s.

As New York Times TV critic James Poniewozik (and many others) noted, Acosta wasn’t really addressing the media and the public, but rather the “audience of one” in the White House. According to Poniewozik’s colleagues Katie Rogers, Maggie Haberman, and Peter Baker, Trump seemed mollified by aides’ assurances that Acosta gave a good account of himself; nonetheless, there were no supportive presidential tweets in the aftermath. (In Trump’s defense, he was clearly busy thanking Jon Voight, retweeting the British troll Katie Hopkins (again), and preparing to welcome a rogue’s gallery of far-right extremists to the White House.)

While the Viewer-in-Chief’s review isn’t in yet—at least, not publicly—reporters and commentators across the media were quick to pan Acosta’s performance. “Alex Acosta’s defense today has already started to boomerang on him,” Rachel Maddow said on MSNBC. Acosta, Maddow argued, had somehow contrived to make things even worse for himself: for example, by handing reporters a letter, from the time of the Epstein deal, showing that Acosta’s office didn’t tell victims about it because Epstein’s lawyers told it not to. In a widely quoted intervention, Barry Krischer, the Palm Beach prosecutor from the time, called Acosta’s recollections “completely wrong” and accused him of trying to rewrite history. On CNN, Jake Tapper asked Julie K. Brown, the Miami Herald journalist whose dogged reporting dragged the Epstein story back into the spotlight, whether anything Acosta just said struck her as untrue. “There were a number of things,” she said. “He managed to present it in a way that it sounds true if you really don’t read the court records and understand the sequence of events.” If the Epstein plea deal was so great, Brown asked, why did Acosta’s team work to keep it from the victims?

Despite all this pressure, Acosta obviously does not intend to jump, and there is, as yet, no clear suggestion that Trump is about to push him. That could change, particularly if the coverage continues to be bad, but for now, the White House is pushing back: earlier this week, Kellyanne Conway criticized Democrats (and, implicitly, the press) for focusing on the Trump administration rather than Epstein and his victims. As I wrote Monday, victims should be central to coverage of this episode. But coverage of Acosta’s role is absolutely about the victims. Acosta failed them, then kept them in the dark; in doing so, he served an important reminder that predators like Epstein too often operate with institutional complicity. Acosta repeatedly refused to apologize yesterday. Instead, The Atlantic’s David A. Graham writes, Acosta implicitly shunted blame for Epstein’s plea deal onto the supposed reticence of the victims.

Nor is the newly aggressive focus on Acosta limited to the people Epstein abused: Epstein’s arrest has brought scrutiny on recent decisions taken by Acosta’s Labor Department. Yesterday, The Daily Beast’s Jackie Kucinich and Emily Shugerman reported that Acosta tried to slash the budget of an agency that monitors child labor and human trafficking globally and helps tackle its causes; just last month, a deputy moved to stall a visa process for certain trafficking victims who cooperate with investigators. These policies were both raised at yesterday’s press conference. On Twitter, Asha Rangappa, a commentator and former FBI agent, re-upped her past argument that Acosta’s record on trafficking would seem to contradict Trump’s claims that better border security is needed because trafficking is such a problem.

Scandals involving administration officials aren’t always about victims—sometimes, they’re simply about personal corruption. But policies, like the Labor Department’s moves on trafficking, have clear human consequences. Many reporters do excellent, persistent work investigating federal agencies and departments, and yet it seems, sometimes, that we only pay attention when it’s pegged to a juicier scandal. Acosta’s role in the Epstein deal, specifically, deserves close scrutiny. Whether he survives or not, the same will be true of his department’s policies going forward.

