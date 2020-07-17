The Trump administration’s terrible record on coronavirus data

Recently, the Trump administration told hospitals to stop sharing data on COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Instead, hospitals were to share information with a private company contracted by the Department of Human and Health Services. The company, TeleTracking Technologies, won its HHS contract in a noncompetitive process in April; around the same time, the department also contracted Palantir, the data-mining company founded by Peter Thiel, an early ally of Trump, to take on other data-collection functions from the CDC. The administration’s order, which took effect on Wednesday, seems a blow to transparency: the CDC published the patient data it collected from hospitals, but the TeleTracking database is private. Researchers and reporters who use the data are worried that vital information is being withheld for the sake of politics.

Administration officials insist that bypassing the CDC is an efficiency measure, and that adequate data will remain available to the public. In an interview with Greta Van Susteren, of Gray TV, on Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence said that “the American people can anticipate full transparency.” The same day, however, journalists noticed that the CDC’s website had taken down data on hospital capacity that it had previously shared. Online, experts reacted with dismay. “I had hoped it was a glitch, but no,” Charles Ornstein, a healthcare reporter and editor at ProPublica, tweeted. Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding, of Harvard, added, “epidemiologists are pulling our hair out!” HHS blamed the CDC for unilaterally removing the data; Michael Caputo, a former Trump campaign aide who is now an HHS spokesperson, accused the CDC of “a fit of pique,” and said that department officials had since ordered that the data be restored. Yesterday, the CDC restored existing hospitalization data and added Tuesday’s figures; it also appended a note saying that the data will never again be updated.

The way the CDC collects and shares data is inefficient, to be sure, and not always reliable. As Ornstein reported in April, the CDC was initially slow to share hospitalization data at all. In May, the agency said that it had been combining data on tests for active COVID infections and data on tests for antibodies into a single figure—which bolstered a misleading impression that Trump was on top of testing. As I wrote last week, the New York Times went to court to force the CDC to release data on the racial disparities in COVID transmission; even then, the information provided was substantially incomplete.

Trump officials have insisted—albeit without wishing to be named, for the most part—that taking hospitalization data away from the CDC is not censorship, but rather a good-faith effort at streamlining. “They’re suffering because of their lack of credibility,” an unnamed Republican told Politico, of the administration. “The problem is they had a chance to tell this story—which is not necessarily a bad story—but they didn’t do it.” Perhaps unwittingly, the unnamed Republican hit the key point—hospitalization data may be made public someday, and the new system for collecting it from hospitals may work better than the CDC’s, but for now, the press has no reason to believe either of those things. When it comes to pledges of transparency, the Trump administration has proved time and again that it doesn’t deserve the benefit of the doubt—on the coronavirus or anything else. In the past few weeks, Trump has said repeatedly that testing is bad because it shows positive cases; unnamed White House officials have dumped opposition research on Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; and Republicans have insisted that the devastating spread of the virus is mere media scaremongering.

A month ago, Pence said as much in an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal, and declared that the US is “winning” against the pandemic. The op-ed—which was headlined “There Isn’t a Coronavirus ‘Second Wave’”—was correct only insofar as we haven’t cleared the first wave yet. Yesterday, as the daily confirmed-case count hit a record high of 77,000, Pence’s op-ed came in for some fresh scrutiny. On CNN, Jake Tapper returned to it, while displaying a graph of rapidly rising infections. “Does it look like ‘winning’ to you?” Tapper asked. “The only way one could regard this as winning is if one were the coronavirus.”

In recent weeks, Trump supporters have pointed out that the proliferation of cases hasn’t been accompanied by a spike in deaths. That was always a disingenuous argument, given that COVID-19 takes time to kill its victims. Now the death count is on the rise again. “America’s deadly summer coronavirus surge is undeniable,” Alexis C. Madrigal, of The Atlantic, wrote Wednesday. “And it was predictable this whole time by looking honestly at the data.” The Trump administration struggles with honesty. Judging by Trump’s conduct and the latest mess at the CDC, it would prefer that people don’t have access to the truth at all.

