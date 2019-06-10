Seeing past Trump’s empty threats

The news cycle could have looked very different this morning. Today was to be the day that President Trump slapped an initial tariff of 5 percent on Mexican goods—with the potential for further escalation—to pressure that country’s government to curb the flow of migrants making its way toward the US. The tariff would have been a huge news story, not least because of the costs it would have imposed on American consumers. In the end, however, Trump did not levy it. On Friday, his negotiators reached an agreement with Mexico, which will now avoid the tariff in exchange for expanded efforts on migration—or so the Trump administration claims. The president hailed the deal as a win.

Was it actually a win? In our polarized information ecosystem, the answer, as ever, depends on which news universe you inhabit. In a weekend fundraising email to supporters, Trump invoked the “art of the deal” as he claimed Mexico had bent to his will; right-wing commentators echoed the point. Several news outlets, however, countered that the deal was limited and that its art was dubious. Politico’s Eliana Johnson and Nancy Cook argued that the tariff threat fit an “eerily familiar” pattern: Trump sparked a crisis by demanding ill-defined concessions, then claimed, at the last minute, that they had been granted, without offering much proof. Peter Baker, in a news analysis for The New York Times, called the episode a “case study” of Trump as “threatener-in-chief.”

On Saturday, Baker’s Times colleagues poured further cold water on the president’s victory lap. Michael D. Shear and Maggie Haberman reported that Trump’s deal was based, in large part, on pledges Mexico already made—to allow asylum seekers to remain on its territory while the US processes their claims (an agreement reached in December), and to mobilize its National Guard to its border with Guatemala (an agreement reached in March). The Times story drove a news cycle on TV and online—on Fox News, Bret Baier asked Kevin McAleenan, the acting secretary of Homeland Security, how much of the new agreement was actually new—and enraged the president. In a pair of tweets 10 hours apart, Trump assailed the “failing” New York Times and its “false” story. On both occasions, the Times defended its reporters; “Our stories stand up over time and the president’s denials of them do not,” it wrote (twice). In between his broadsides, Trump tweeted that the Mexico deal contained further, secret details that will be announced “at the appropriate time.” Nonetheless, as of yesterday morning, a narrative was settling that Trump “agreed to a deal with used concessions,” as Politico’s Playbook authors put it. They pointed to the Times report as well as a story by Bloomberg refuting another Trump claim: that Mexico had agreed to buy “large quantities of agricultural product from our great patriot farmers!”

In some coverage of the deal, an important question followed: has Trump’s negotiating hand been weakened by his frequent failures to follow through on his threats? Politico’s Johnson and Cook suggested that it has been, citing as evidence Trump’s prior threat—also unrealized—to close the US–Mexico border. Baker added further examples of Trump’s threats remaining empty: the president has not rewritten libel laws, nor stripped a license from NBC, nor pulled troops from South Korea, nor locked up Hillary Clinton; the list goes on. Baker also noted, however, that Trump’s conduct remains highly unpredictable. In hindsight, his failure to levy the Mexico tariff seems unsurprising. Last week, however, his proposal provoked genuine alarm among business leaders, senior Republicans, and Trump’s own advisers, and drove a busy news cycle, with more than a handful of headlines about the tariff written in the future—not the conditional—tense.

As Baker wrote, Trump’s threats—successful or not on their own terms—usually do succeed in training media and political focus on an issue he wants to centralize. The presidency comes with agenda-setting power, of course. But we’ve seen many times before that Trump uses immigration rhetoric to excite his base without taking concrete policy steps. We should take his threats seriously, but we should also look beyond them. The immigration story is immense and ongoing. It should sustain our attention in its own right, and not just in the midst of Trump’s political storms.

Below, more on Trump, Mexico, and the border:

Concrete consequences: While the full effects of Trump’s proposed tariff have clearly been averted, the threats alone have real-world effects, including some we can’t immediately see. The New Yorker’s Jonathan Blitzer tweeted over the weekend that “The President’s constant threats of sweeping action at the border (closing it/ending asylum/imposing tariffs/cutting aid) play right into the sales pitch of smugglers in region: *go to US now, before it’s too late.*”

In US coverage of migration, public opinion in Mexico is often overlooked, despite its important effects on the policy of the Mexican government. According to The Washington Post’s Mary Beth Sheridan and Kevin Sieff, polls in Mexico have shown that “blocking migrants” is a more popular option than “confronting Trump.” Enemy lines: Yesterday, Trump called the Times and CNN “truly The Enemy of the People!”, renewing a familiar line of attack on outlets and reporting that contradict his preferred narratives. According to CNN’s Brian Stelter, Trump has used the refrain more than 30 times since taking office.



Jon Allsop is a freelance journalist. He writes CJR's newsletter The Media Today. Find him on Twitter @Jon_Allsop.