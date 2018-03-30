Alleging “censorship,” Wall Street Journal staffers circulated a letter yesterday decrying the suppression of a story detailing uneven gains in the decade since the financial crisis.

“This week a senior editor at the Wall Street Journal attempted to take a graphic offline because the facts it contained were not politically palatable,” the letter read. “When that failed, it was ‘de-surfaced,’ or, in other terms, taken off the front page and links were removed to it from as many places as possible. After an early flurry of traffic, views plummeted. This is censorship and it is beneath the standards of the Wall Street Journal. It isn’t the first time, either.”

ProPublica reporter Jesse Eisinger tweeted that he heard the senior editor referenced was Journal EIC Gerard Baker, a detail that several staffers later supported. Baker has faced criticism in the past for taking a soft approach to coverage of the Trump administration, and Politico’s Michael Calderone and Jason Schwartz report that his problem with the story and its accompanying graphics was that they were “too liberal.”

The piece in question, written by Cezary Podkul, looked at what has changed, and what hasn’t, since the recession. It notes that despite a surging stock market and a rebound in Wall Street pay, inequality has grown and student loan debt has skyrocketed. The anonymous letter urged Journal staffers to share the story on social media in order to draw attention to the piece.

Despite the criticisms of Baker’s approach to the administration, the Journal has published several impactful pieces, most notably the revelation in January that Trump lawyer Michael Cohen paid $130,000 to Stormy Daniels. Tweeting out his story yesterday around noon, Podkul wrote, “When I was a senior @Penn in 2006 studying business and getting ready to go off to Wall Street, I never dreamed I’d someday get the honor to work on a project like this.”

Below, more on the controversy and the Journal’s response.

WSJ responds: HuffPost’s Maxwell Strachan was the first to get a comment from Dow Jones, reporting that Senior Communications Director Steve Severinghaus wouldn’t confirm Baker’s level of involvement in the piece but acknowledged there would be “additional reporting and analysis” added to the story.

: Baker responded to early criticisms of the paper’s Trump coverage by telling staff that those who had a problem with his approach could seek work elsewhere. Last August, he admonished reporters over a story about a Trump rally in Arizona, writing that it was “commentary dressed up as news reporting.” Earlier that month, Politico published the transcript of an Oval Office interview the Journal had with Trump, in which Baker and the president seemed to have a friendly rapport. Tensions over Trump: Last fall, conflict between the news and opinion sides of the paper spilled into public view. That made this week’s editorial denouncing Trump’s handling of the Stormy Daniels allegations particularly notable.

Pete Vernon is a CJR staff writer. Follow him on Twitter @ByPeteVernon.