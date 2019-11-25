Earlier this month, reports circulated that Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire businessman and former mayor of New York City, was weighing a run for president again, having previously ruled himself out. Amid media conjecture about his chances (consensus: quite slim) and motives (concern about the field or concern about his massive wealth?), journalists at Bloomberg News, which Bloomberg owns, faced renewed uncertainty about how they might handle a Bloomberg bid, and even, in some cases, their jobs; late last year, Bloomberg mused, to Radio Iowa, about shutting down his outlet’s politics coverage should he stand. (“Quite honestly, I don’t want all the reporters I’m paying to write a bad story about me.”) In the aftermath of that remark, the Daily Beast asked Bloomberg staffers if they thought their boss should run. Only one, non-editorial staffer said yes. Several of those who said no cited potential complications with their work.

Yesterday—as Bloomberg jumped off the fence and into the 2020 Democratic primary—management at Bloomberg News moved to clear things up, too. In a memo to staff, John Micklethwait, the editor in chief, wrote that while there’s “no point in trying to claim that covering this presidential campaign will be easy,” Bloomberg will address “virtually all aspects of this presidential contest in much the same way as we have done so far,” including assigning a reporter to Bloomberg’s campaign. (Disclosure: Micklethwait serves on CJR’s board of overseers.) Nonetheless, the boss’s ambitions will require journalistic concessions. Some—disclosures on relevant articles, for example—look pretty simple. Others look like a minefield. Bloomberg journalists will not be allowed to investigate Bloomberg, his family, or his business and charitable endeavors. This, in itself, is a continuation of an existing policy at the outlet—but it now also applies to all of Bloomberg’s 2020 primary rivals. (“We cannot treat Mike’s Democratic competitors differently from him,” Micklethwait wrote.) Instead, Bloomberg will run investigations by other outlets verbatim or in summary form. Reporters will still be able to investigate Trump—but that could change if Bloomberg wins the nomination.

Change is afoot on the opinion side, too. Bloomberg will suspend its editorial board and cease running unsigned editorials, which have typically reflected Bloomberg’s views; nor will editors commission outside op-eds about 2020. Strikingly, this isn’t just a matter of abstinence: David Shipley and Tim O’Brien, top editors of Bloomberg’s opinion content, will take leaves of absence from the organization to work on Bloomberg’s presidential campaign, as will five of their colleagues. (O’Brien will no longer serve as a contributor on MSNBC or NBC News, either.)

News of Micklethwait’s memo did not exactly go down well on media Twitter. “This is not journalism,” Megan Murphy, the former editor of Bloomberg Businessweek, tweeted; Murphy recalled that a similar memo had circulated inside Bloomberg when the boss was mulling a run in 2016, and that she had been “very clear that I would quit the second it ever saw the light of day.” (In the end, Bloomberg didn’t run in 2016.) BuzzFeed’s Ryan Mac called the new policies “the downside of billionaire-owned journalism,” and said they “will undoubtedly have a chilling effect on the rest of the newsroom.” David Martosko, US politics editor at the Daily Mail, said aspects of the Bloomberg situation seem “completely unsustainable,” and a threat to journalistic credibility: “I predict Trump rallies will include this: ‘Is there a Bloomberg reporter back there in the fake news section? They fly on Air Force One every day and chase me around but Little Mike won’t let them investigate ANY Democrats. It’s crooked as hell.’”

Such criticism, of course, requires some hypothesizing. In his memo, Micklethwait stressed that the new guidelines don’t constitute an “exhaustive rulebook,” and that there’ll be room for case-by-case discretion going forward. (“That is what editors are for.”) Allowing for some flexibility is better than not doing so. Still, Bloomberg’s new rules already seem inflexible on certain key points, and uncertainty at the margins risks catching journalists in a bind. Jim Rutenberg, of the Times, put it best. Bloomberg’s approach, he said, “augurs much pretzel-like decision making”; a simpler option would be for Bloomberg to “let journalists do journalism,” thus endorsing the idea “that those seeking to lead the democracy need to live” with a strong free press.

Political investigations might not be Bloomberg’s core competency, but “political” coverage has an inconvenient habit of spilling out of its siloes. And foreclosing the possibility of some types of scrutiny is a regrettable step for a news outlet to take, period. It reduces our collective journalistic capacity at a moment when we sorely need it.

Some news from the home front: CJR’s new print issue, “True Lies,” on the theme of disinformation, starts rolling out online today. In his introductory note to the issue, Kyle Pope, CJR’s editor and publisher, worries that “in the age of Trump and Facebook trolls and partisan propaganda, it looks to me like disinformation is winning.” Also online today, Elisabeth Zerofsky profiles Carole Cadwalladr, the British reporter who broke open the Cambridge Analytica scandal last year. (ICYMI, we published Simon van Zuylen-Wood’s piece from the magazine, about the National Enquirer, last week, ahead of today’s launch.)

Other notable stories:

