The derecho, the hurricane, the fires, climate change, racism, and the pandemic

On August 10, a derecho smacked into Iowa with the force of a Category Two hurricane, wrecking buildings and crops. As Lyz Lenz, an Iowa-based writer for CJR and others, wrote afterward for the Washington Post, national media barely covered the impact. “Conservatives’ consternation over the new Cardi B single has gotten more attention than the Iowans left without power or food for what may be weeks,” she wrote. “And all this, as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc throughout the state.” Yesterday, Lenz returned to the theme of overlapping crises in her regular column for the Cedar Rapids Gazette: in the absence of concerted government assistance following the derecho, Iowans have had to help each other, which has, in turn, increased the risk of COVID-19 transmission in the state. “Neighbors were helping neighbors up close and unmasked—breathing heavily, wiping sweat as we cut down trees and handed out food,” she wrote. “It’s hard to think about social distancing when lifting a giant oak off your roof, but COVID hasn’t gone away just because we want to come together.” Lenz noted, too, that both the storm and the pandemic have hit communities of color hardest.

On August 15, a “lightning siege” in California set swathes of the state ablaze. The fires have since burned through more than a million acres, killing at least seven people; earlier this week, two of the fires became the second- and third-biggest in California’s modern history, trailing only the Mendocino Complex fire, in 2018. Local outlets have covered the fires aggressively; national outlets have covered them, too, though on the whole, they haven’t really found a sustained grip in the news cycle. (As of this morning, the fires were either invisible or hard to spot on the homepages of many major outlets, several of which led, instead, with banner headlines parroting lines from the Republican convention.) As with the derecho, the pandemic has made responding to the fires harder. Displaced locals have slept in tents and cars to avoid friends’ places and crowded shelters, and a respiratory illness and relentless smoke make for a noxious combination. As the San Francisco Chronicle’s Erin Allday reports, the firefighters tackling the blazes aren’t easily able to socially distance or wear masks. Typically, California relies on prison labor to fight fires. This year, virus outbreaks have kept many inmates away from the frontlines.

Overnight, Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana as a Category-Four storm, with wind speeds topping 150 miles per hour. Ahead of time, the National Hurricane Center warned of an “unsurvivable” storm surge, and residents along the Louisiana and Texas coastlines have been ordered to evacuate. Officials in both states are trying to house evacuees in hotel rooms instead of in large communal shelters—an effort to slow viral spread that, according to the Texas Tribune, has already hit logistical hurdles. Communities of color in low-lying places like Port Arthur, Texas, were bracing to be hit especially hard by the storm; meanwhile, thousands of poorer New Orleans residents who don’t own cars and can’t afford a hotel room were preparing to be evacuated by public transit, another risky endeavor in the midst of a pandemic. The economic fallout of COVID-19, of course, has broadened the burden of such pressures.

Taken together, these weather events represent a cascade of mutually-compounding crises: natural disasters, made worse (in the case of the fires, certainly, and possibly in the case of the hurricane, too) by climate change and harder to combat by the pandemic, in ways that have disproportionately impacted Black and other people of color due to the pervasive, intertwined legacies of racism and poverty.

The news media finds such complexity disorienting at the best of times, which these are not: 2020 has spat out an ever-accelerating fusillade of bleak news, while simultaneously depleting newsroom resources and consigning many journalists to their couches. Reporters, especially on the local level, have worked tirelessly to situate the recent disasters in this broader context, even as they themselves have had to deal with evacuation orders, power outages, and exhaustion. Others appear to have thrown up their hands and decided that it’s easier to cover the conventions instead.

We all want 2020 to end already. In the meantime, we should try and treat the slew of disaster stories not as separate balls to be juggled—an impossible task to perform without dropping one or two—but as a connected lattice, through which we can pull and combine multiple urgent threads at once. Hurricane Laura is an opportunity to vividly illustrate what systemic racism looks like in practice. The fires in California are an opportunity to put the climate crisis back on the radar of news consumers in a year that has, sadly, seen it superseded as a top priority, as well as an opening to assess the ramifications of mass incarceration. The derecho is an opportunity to cover agricultural issues and food security. All three stories could refocus attention on the ongoing local effects of the pandemic. None of these opportunities is welcome, of course. But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t take them.

In communicating these connections to news consumers, it’s essential that we acknowledge that these converging crises don’t just represent a confluence of misfortune; their devastating impact is a legacy, too, of chronic mismanagement, underinvestment, and government neglect. Those failures persist in an ecosystem that includes the news media; it’s our job, after all, to shine a light on them. After the derecho, Zack Kucharski, the executive editor of the Cedar Rapids Gazette, told Lenz that he normally doesn’t care when the national press neglects Iowa, but this time, it’s “concerning, especially because there seems to be a correlation between attention and recovery dollars.” Local outlets like the Gazette, Kucharski added, can’t cry for help all on their own. “We’re still focused on being able to get out of our homes,” he said.

